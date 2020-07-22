All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:42 AM

5702 Long Arbor Ln

5702 Long Arbor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Long Arbor Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have any available units?
5702 Long Arbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5702 Long Arbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Long Arbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Long Arbor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Long Arbor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Long Arbor Ln offers parking.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Long Arbor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have a pool?
No, 5702 Long Arbor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 5702 Long Arbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Long Arbor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 Long Arbor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 Long Arbor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
