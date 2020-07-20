All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5635 Gara River Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

5635 Gara River Drive

5635 Gara River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Gara River Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Gara River Drive have any available units?
5635 Gara River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5635 Gara River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Gara River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Gara River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Gara River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Gara River Drive offers parking.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Gara River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive have a pool?
No, 5635 Gara River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5635 Gara River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Gara River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Gara River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Gara River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
