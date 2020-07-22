All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:57 PM

5634 Heather Run

5634 Heather Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Heather Run Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled 3 or 4 bed Trendmaker floor plan. This beautiful home offers a study or possible 2nd bedroom down. Light painted walls throughout downstairs, ceramic tile floors thru Hallway, Dining, Study, Den & Master Bedroom. Inviting Sun Room is a nice addition off the Kitchen. A/C replaced 2016. Upgraded ceiling fans & most light fixtures. Extra storage in utility, extended 2 car garage, auto driveway gate, heated pool & spa with rock waterfall. New roof & AC 2019 This home is on a large corner lot is located near the Energy Corridor in the gated community of Lakes on Eldridge with easy access on to Tanner. Will accept pets. Buses to the British International School, Awty and The Village School. Great Area pool, tennis courts & club house can be leased for private functions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Heather Run have any available units?
5634 Heather Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5634 Heather Run have?
Some of 5634 Heather Run's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Heather Run currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Heather Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Heather Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run is pet friendly.
Does 5634 Heather Run offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run offers parking.
Does 5634 Heather Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Heather Run have a pool?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run has a pool.
Does 5634 Heather Run have accessible units?
No, 5634 Heather Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Heather Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5634 Heather Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5634 Heather Run has units with air conditioning.
