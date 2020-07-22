5634 Heather Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Remodeled 3 or 4 bed Trendmaker floor plan. This beautiful home offers a study or possible 2nd bedroom down. Light painted walls throughout downstairs, ceramic tile floors thru Hallway, Dining, Study, Den & Master Bedroom. Inviting Sun Room is a nice addition off the Kitchen. A/C replaced 2016. Upgraded ceiling fans & most light fixtures. Extra storage in utility, extended 2 car garage, auto driveway gate, heated pool & spa with rock waterfall. New roof & AC 2019 This home is on a large corner lot is located near the Energy Corridor in the gated community of Lakes on Eldridge with easy access on to Tanner. Will accept pets. Buses to the British International School, Awty and The Village School. Great Area pool, tennis courts & club house can be leased for private functions.