All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5606 Plantation Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5606 Plantation Forest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5606 Plantation Forest Drive

5606 Plantation Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5606 Plantation Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have any available units?
5606 Plantation Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have?
Some of 5606 Plantation Forest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Plantation Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Plantation Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Plantation Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Plantation Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5606 Plantation Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy
Katy, TX 77493
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine