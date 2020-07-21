All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5606 Amelia Plantation Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

5606 Amelia Plantation Drive

5606 Amelia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5606 Amelia Plantation Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1570.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have any available units?
5606 Amelia Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Amelia Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5606 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln
Houston, TX 77031
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine