Harris County, TX
5523 Amelia Plantation Dr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

5523 Amelia Plantation Dr

5523 Amelia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5523 Amelia Plantation Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have any available units?
5523 Amelia Plantation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have?
Some of 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5523 Amelia Plantation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr offers parking.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have a pool?
No, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have accessible units?
No, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5523 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
