Harris County, TX
5519 Gouldburn River Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

5519 Gouldburn River Drive

5519 Gouldburn River Dr · No Longer Available
5519 Gouldburn River Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have any available units?
5519 Gouldburn River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5519 Gouldburn River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Gouldburn River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Gouldburn River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive offers parking.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have a pool?
No, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 Gouldburn River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5519 Gouldburn River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
