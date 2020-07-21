All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5518 Chase Hbr

5518 Chase Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Chase Harbor, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 story newly painted Trendmaker on cul-de-sac st, backs to greenbelt, large Master Bath with tray ceiling, his/her closets. extra room/Study/4 th bed with full bath down, Den w/gas log fireplace, open plan to Kitchen, high ceiling, offers expansive views of nicely landscaped backyard. 2nd floor - study nook & game room, 2 bed, shared jack & Jill bathroom, large utility rm with storage, water softener, reverse osmosis, accent lighting in dining, iron fence & gate at driveway. Gated, DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Chase Hbr have any available units?
5518 Chase Hbr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5518 Chase Hbr have?
Some of 5518 Chase Hbr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Chase Hbr currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Chase Hbr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Chase Hbr pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Chase Hbr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Chase Hbr offers parking.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Chase Hbr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr have a pool?
No, 5518 Chase Hbr does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr have accessible units?
Yes, 5518 Chase Hbr has accessible units.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 Chase Hbr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Chase Hbr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Chase Hbr does not have units with air conditioning.
