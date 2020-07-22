All apartments in Harris County
5515 Amelia Plantation Drive

5515 Amelia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Amelia Plantation Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have any available units?
5515 Amelia Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Amelia Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Amelia Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
