Harris County, TX
5423 Long Arbor Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:48 PM

5423 Long Arbor Lane

5423 Long Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Long Arbor Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: 1450.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have any available units?
5423 Long Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5423 Long Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Long Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Long Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Long Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Long Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Long Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 5423 Long Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5423 Long Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Long Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Long Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Long Arbor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
