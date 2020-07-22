All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

5415 Amelia Plantation Dr

5415 Amelia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Amelia Plantation Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have any available units?
5415 Amelia Plantation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Amelia Plantation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr offers parking.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have a pool?
No, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have accessible units?
No, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Amelia Plantation Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
