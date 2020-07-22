All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:16 PM

5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail

5414 Tuglow Ravine Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5414 Tuglow Ravine Trl, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: $1,625.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have any available units?
5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail offers parking.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have a pool?
No, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have accessible units?
No, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 Tuglow Ravine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Green Meadows
17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Avenues at Cypress
21500 Cypresswood Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine