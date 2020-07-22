Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5414 Trammel Drive
5414 Trammel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5414 Trammel Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen that overlooks the family room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have any available units?
5414 Trammel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 5414 Trammel Drive have?
Some of 5414 Trammel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5414 Trammel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Trammel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Trammel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Trammel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Trammel Drive offers parking.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5414 Trammel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have a pool?
No, 5414 Trammel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5414 Trammel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 Trammel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 Trammel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 Trammel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
