Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:02 PM

5410 Tobins Gully Dr

5410 Tobins Gully Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Tobins Gully Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Katy Home for Lease |Lawn Mowing Included! - Property Id: 222869

List by: Camillo Properties

The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222869
Property Id 222869

(RLNE5548669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have any available units?
5410 Tobins Gully Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have?
Some of 5410 Tobins Gully Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Tobins Gully Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Tobins Gully Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Tobins Gully Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr offers parking.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have a pool?
No, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have accessible units?
No, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Tobins Gully Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Tobins Gully Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
