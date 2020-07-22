5318 Spartan Drive

Amenities

Opportunity! Nicely furnished for a family; pictures show available furnishings. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Fenced yard with trees and beautiful landscaping, 3-car garage. Exclusive Twin Lakes with controlled entrance and excellent community amenities including walking trails around the lakes, tennis courts, subdivision pool and clubhouse. British, Awty and Village school bus pick-up is very close. Exemplary Energy Corridor convenience!