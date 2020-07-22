All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5318 Spartan Drive

5318 Spartan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5318 Spartan Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Opportunity! Nicely furnished for a family; pictures show available furnishings. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Fenced yard with trees and beautiful landscaping, 3-car garage. Exclusive Twin Lakes with controlled entrance and excellent community amenities including walking trails around the lakes, tennis courts, subdivision pool and clubhouse. British, Awty and Village school bus pick-up is very close. Exemplary Energy Corridor convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Spartan Drive have any available units?
5318 Spartan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5318 Spartan Drive have?
Some of 5318 Spartan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Spartan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Spartan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Spartan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Spartan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Spartan Drive offers parking.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Spartan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5318 Spartan Drive has a pool.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5318 Spartan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Spartan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Spartan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5318 Spartan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
