Harris County, TX
5302 Aranas Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 Aranas Lane

5302 Aranas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Aranas Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Aranas Lane have any available units?
5302 Aranas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5302 Aranas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Aranas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Aranas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Aranas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Aranas Lane offers parking.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Aranas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane have a pool?
No, 5302 Aranas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane have accessible units?
No, 5302 Aranas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Aranas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Aranas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 Aranas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
