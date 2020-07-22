5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing D.R. Horton home on a cul-de-sac in McKenzie Park! Open & bright w/soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood & tile floors, abundant insulated windows, crown moulding & art niches. Island kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances opens to bkfast rm & 2 story den w/gaslog fireplace; study w/French doors; brand new cabinets and granite counter in the laundry room; master retreat down w/sitting area; 3 generous bedrms, media & gamerm up w/wet bar & covered balcony; private, fenced yard w/covered patio & summer kitchen surrounded by pristine landscaping; attached 2-car garage with versarack storage installed and brand new flooring.