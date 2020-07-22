All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:35 AM

5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive

5227 Preserve Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Preserve Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing D.R. Horton home on a cul-de-sac in McKenzie Park! Open & bright w/soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood & tile floors, abundant insulated windows, crown moulding & art niches. Island kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances opens to bkfast rm & 2 story den w/gaslog fireplace; study w/French doors; brand new cabinets and granite counter in the laundry room; master retreat down w/sitting area; 3 generous bedrms, media & gamerm up w/wet bar & covered balcony; private, fenced yard w/covered patio & summer kitchen surrounded by pristine landscaping; attached 2-car garage with versarack storage installed and brand new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have any available units?
5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have?
Some of 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive offers parking.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have a pool?
No, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive has accessible units.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Preserve Park Drive Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
