All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5108 Gable Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5108 Gable Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5108 Gable Lane

5108 Gable Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5108 Gable Lane, Harris County, TX 77066

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. This 3 bedroom town home is nestled in Bammel Trace. Conveniently located with quick access to the Belt and 249 & 45. Freshly painted interior. 2 refrigerators included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Gable Lane have any available units?
5108 Gable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5108 Gable Lane have?
Some of 5108 Gable Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Gable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Gable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Gable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Gable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5108 Gable Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Gable Lane offers parking.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have a pool?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have accessible units?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Gable Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd
Houston, TX 77065
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine