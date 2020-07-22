Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5108 Gable Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5108 Gable Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5108 Gable Lane
5108 Gable Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5108 Gable Lane, Harris County, TX 77066
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. This 3 bedroom town home is nestled in Bammel Trace. Conveniently located with quick access to the Belt and 249 & 45. Freshly painted interior. 2 refrigerators included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5108 Gable Lane have any available units?
5108 Gable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 5108 Gable Lane have?
Some of 5108 Gable Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5108 Gable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Gable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Gable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Gable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 5108 Gable Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Gable Lane offers parking.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have a pool?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have accessible units?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Gable Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Gable Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Gable Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
