All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 505 Cypress Station Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
505 Cypress Station Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

505 Cypress Station Dr

505 Cypress Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

505 Cypress Station Drive, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Willowbrook/ Champions/ Ella area
Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $960

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 3 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 2014

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have any available units?
505 Cypress Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 505 Cypress Station Dr have?
Some of 505 Cypress Station Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Cypress Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cypress Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cypress Station Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Cypress Station Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 505 Cypress Station Dr offers parking.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cypress Station Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have a pool?
Yes, 505 Cypress Station Dr has a pool.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Cypress Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Cypress Station Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Cypress Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Cypress Station Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine