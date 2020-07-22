All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5002 Pine Cliff Drive

5002 Pine Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Pine Cliff Drive, Harris County, TX 77084
Bear Creek Village

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,635 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have any available units?
5002 Pine Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have?
Some of 5002 Pine Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Pine Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Pine Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Pine Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Pine Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Pine Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
