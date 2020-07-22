All apartments in Harris County
4827 Casemont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4827 Casemont Drive

4827 Casemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4827 Casemont Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,640 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4578639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 Casemont Drive have any available units?
4827 Casemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4827 Casemont Drive have?
Some of 4827 Casemont Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 Casemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4827 Casemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 Casemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive offer parking?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive have a pool?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4827 Casemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4827 Casemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4827 Casemont Drive has units with air conditioning.
