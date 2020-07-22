All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4819 Bridgeville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4819 Bridgeville Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:03 PM

4819 Bridgeville Lane

4819 Bridgeville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4819 Bridgeville Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have any available units?
4819 Bridgeville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4819 Bridgeville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Bridgeville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Bridgeville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 Bridgeville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane offer parking?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have a pool?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have accessible units?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Bridgeville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Bridgeville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine