Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

4410 Dawn Creek Ln.

4410 Dawn Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Dawn Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Bridgestone. Home features tile wood flooring throughout with freshly neutral paint. Home features a split floor plan and has a huge back yard.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5415910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have any available units?
4410 Dawn Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have?
Some of 4410 Dawn Creek Ln.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Dawn Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. offers parking.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have a pool?
No, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Dawn Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
