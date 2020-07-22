All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4403 Spinks Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4403 Spinks Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4403 Spinks Creek Lane

4403 Spinks Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4403 Spinks Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have any available units?
4403 Spinks Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4403 Spinks Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Spinks Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Spinks Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 Spinks Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 Spinks Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine