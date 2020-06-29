Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4331 Foster Gardens Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:18 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4331 Foster Gardens Lane
4331 Foster Gardens Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4331 Foster Gardens Lane, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Story House for lease in Katy - Property Id: 133752
Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bedroom (2 masters) with 3.5 bathrooms in Katy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133752p
Property Id 133752
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have any available units?
4331 Foster Gardens Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have?
Some of 4331 Foster Gardens Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4331 Foster Gardens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Foster Gardens Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Foster Gardens Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane offer parking?
No, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have a pool?
No, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have accessible units?
No, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Foster Gardens Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Foster Gardens Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
