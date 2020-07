Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready, appliances included! - Fall in love with this beautiful property! High ceilings start at the entrance and carry into the family room. Features: Laminate flooring, granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Ready to move in.



Application fee $50 per adult.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with $350 non-refundable pet fee and additional $35 per month rent.



Call 817-887-6215 for more information.



