Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 13
4250 Southchase Ln
4250 Southchase Ln, Harris County, TX 77014
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 2 Car Garage, open living room to kitchen area, ceramic tile in kitchen, baths and entry, and ceiling fans.
Large fenced in backyard for family BBQ's.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have any available units?
4250 Southchase Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 4250 Southchase Ln have?
Some of 4250 Southchase Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4250 Southchase Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Southchase Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Southchase Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Southchase Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Southchase Ln offers parking.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Southchase Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have a pool?
No, 4250 Southchase Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have accessible units?
No, 4250 Southchase Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Southchase Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 Southchase Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4250 Southchase Ln has units with air conditioning.
