All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4243 Farmers Pass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4243 Farmers Pass Road
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 AM

4243 Farmers Pass Road

4243 Farmers Pass Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4243 Farmers Pass Rd, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have any available units?
4243 Farmers Pass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4243 Farmers Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Farmers Pass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Farmers Pass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4243 Farmers Pass Road is pet friendly.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road offer parking?
Yes, 4243 Farmers Pass Road offers parking.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Farmers Pass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have a pool?
No, 4243 Farmers Pass Road does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 4243 Farmers Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Farmers Pass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 Farmers Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 Farmers Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine