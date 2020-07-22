Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4218 Owens Creek lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4218 Owens Creek lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4218 Owens Creek lane
4218 Owens Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4218 Owens Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House - Property Id: 92592
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92592
Property Id 92592
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4618612)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have any available units?
4218 Owens Creek lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 4218 Owens Creek lane have?
Some of 4218 Owens Creek lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4218 Owens Creek lane currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Owens Creek lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Owens Creek lane pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane offer parking?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have a pool?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have accessible units?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 Owens Creek lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Owens Creek lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Owens Creek lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr
Humble, TX 77346
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine