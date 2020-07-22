All apartments in Harris County
4214 Silver Ranch Road

4214 Silver Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Silver Ranch Rd, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have any available units?
4214 Silver Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4214 Silver Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Silver Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Silver Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Silver Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Silver Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Silver Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 4214 Silver Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 4214 Silver Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Silver Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Silver Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 Silver Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
