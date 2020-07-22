All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4143 Farmers Pass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4143 Farmers Pass Road
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:46 AM

4143 Farmers Pass Road

4143 Farmers Pass Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4143 Farmers Pass Rd, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have any available units?
4143 Farmers Pass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4143 Farmers Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Farmers Pass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Farmers Pass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Farmers Pass Road is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Farmers Pass Road offers parking.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Farmers Pass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have a pool?
No, 4143 Farmers Pass Road does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 4143 Farmers Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Farmers Pass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 Farmers Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 Farmers Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine