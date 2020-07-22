All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4126 Oxhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4126 Oxhill Road
Last updated September 28 2019 at 1:43 AM

4126 Oxhill Road

4126 Oxhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4126 Oxhill Road, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Oxhill Road have any available units?
4126 Oxhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4126 Oxhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Oxhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Oxhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Oxhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Oxhill Road offers parking.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Oxhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 4126 Oxhill Road has a pool.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road have accessible units?
No, 4126 Oxhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Oxhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Oxhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4126 Oxhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine