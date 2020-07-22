Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4071 LOST OAK DRIVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4071 LOST OAK DRIVE
4071 Lost Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4071 Lost Oak Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4071 LOST OAK - Beautiful, spacious home ready for new tenants! Brand new flooring through out the house.
(RLNE5124373)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have any available units?
4071 LOST OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4071 LOST OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4071 LOST OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
