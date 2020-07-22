4030 Rolling Terrace Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have any available units?
4030 Rolling Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have?
Some of 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Rolling Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4030 Rolling Terrace Drive has units with air conditioning.