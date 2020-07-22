All apartments in Harris County
4003 Chapel Square Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4003 Chapel Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Chapel Square Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,128 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have any available units?
4003 Chapel Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have?
Some of 4003 Chapel Square Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Chapel Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Chapel Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Chapel Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Chapel Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Chapel Square Drive offers parking.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Chapel Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have a pool?
No, 4003 Chapel Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 4003 Chapel Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Chapel Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Chapel Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Chapel Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
