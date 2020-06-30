This beautifully remodeled one story home is ready for you to call it home. With its newly installed flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths, recessed lighting, and fresh paint throughout makes this a highly sought after property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have any available units?
4002 Marywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4002 Marywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Marywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.