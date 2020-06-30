All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4002 Marywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4002 Marywood Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:47 AM

4002 Marywood Drive

4002 Marywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4002 Marywood Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully remodeled one story home is ready for you to call it home. With its newly installed flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths, recessed lighting, and fresh paint throughout makes this a highly sought after property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Marywood Drive have any available units?
4002 Marywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4002 Marywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Marywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Marywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive offer parking?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have a pool?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Marywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Marywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine