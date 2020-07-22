All apartments in Harris County
3915 Lauderwood Ln

3915 Lauderwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Lauderwood Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The best open floorplan with formals and double sided gas log fireplace. Big kitchen with a lots of cabinet space. Nice size master bed with big bath, seperate shower & garden tub. this Beautiful home is for the lucky tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have any available units?
3915 Lauderwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have?
Some of 3915 Lauderwood Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Lauderwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Lauderwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Lauderwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Lauderwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln offer parking?
No, 3915 Lauderwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Lauderwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have a pool?
No, 3915 Lauderwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 3915 Lauderwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Lauderwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Lauderwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3915 Lauderwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
