Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking garage

3906 Postwood Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**



Price: $1450

Security Deposit: $1250

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2211

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: HEY HEY HEY! Don't miss your chance to make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath your next home. Nice open living area with cozy fireplace. Tile throughout home & carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Nice backyard for outdoor activities. Apply today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE5036553)