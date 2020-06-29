All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:01 AM

3906 Postwood Dr

3906 Postwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Postwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3906 Postwood Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2211
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY HEY HEY! Don't miss your chance to make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath your next home. Nice open living area with cozy fireplace. Tile throughout home & carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Nice backyard for outdoor activities. Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5036553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Postwood Dr have any available units?
3906 Postwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3906 Postwood Dr have?
Some of 3906 Postwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Postwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Postwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Postwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Postwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Postwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Postwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3906 Postwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3906 Postwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Postwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Postwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3906 Postwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
