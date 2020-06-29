Amenities
3906 Postwood Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
**RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**
Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2211
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: HEY HEY HEY! Don't miss your chance to make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath your next home. Nice open living area with cozy fireplace. Tile throughout home & carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Nice backyard for outdoor activities. Apply today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE5036553)