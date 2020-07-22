Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3838 ST SIMON MANOR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3838 ST SIMON MANOR
3838 St Simon Manor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3838 St Simon Manor Dr, Harris County, TX 77047
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH WOOD TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH WOOD TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE!
(RLNE2899980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have any available units?
3838 ST SIMON MANOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 3838 ST SIMON MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
3838 ST SIMON MANOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 ST SIMON MANOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR is pet friendly.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR offer parking?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not offer parking.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have a pool?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not have a pool.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have accessible units?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 ST SIMON MANOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 ST SIMON MANOR does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
