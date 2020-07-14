All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3802 Stillview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3802 Stillview Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:32 AM

3802 Stillview Drive

3802 Stillview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3802 Stillview Drive, Harris County, TX 77068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Brick Home with Wood Burning Fireplace
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute

(RLNE4967867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Stillview Drive have any available units?
3802 Stillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3802 Stillview Drive have?
Some of 3802 Stillview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Stillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Stillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Stillview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Stillview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Stillview Drive offers parking.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Stillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3802 Stillview Drive has a pool.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3802 Stillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Stillview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Stillview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3802 Stillview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy
Katy, TX 77450
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine