All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706

3770 Lovers Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3770 Lovers Wood Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/788160?source=marketing

Price: $900
Security Deposit: $700
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1152
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Extras:
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Be next to call this property home! It offers a large living room area with cozy fireplace, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator included! Great size bedrooms with more than enough storage space, patio area with extra room for storage, washer and dryer included, and community pool perfect for a hot summer day! All priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4578226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have any available units?
3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have?
Some of 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 offers parking.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have a pool?
Yes, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 has a pool.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have accessible units?
No, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Lover's Wood Ln #706 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
1820 Binz
1820 Binz Street
Houston, TX 77004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine