3715 Camphor Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Houston. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Huge living room with a fireplace and a wet bar that opens to a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and tiled floor! Large master bedroom with huge walk in closets! All secondary bedrooms are nice size with ceiling fans and 2'' blind. Huge back yard... This well maintained home has a convenient location. Home is also pet friendly. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.