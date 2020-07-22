All apartments in Harris County
3715 Camphor Drive

3715 Camphor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Camphor Drive, Harris County, TX 77082

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Houston. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Huge living room with a fireplace and a wet bar that opens to a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and tiled floor! Large master bedroom with huge walk in closets! All secondary bedrooms are nice size with ceiling fans and 2'' blind. Huge back yard... This well maintained home has a convenient location. Home is also pet friendly. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Camphor Drive have any available units?
3715 Camphor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3715 Camphor Drive have?
Some of 3715 Camphor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Camphor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Camphor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Camphor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Camphor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive offer parking?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive have a pool?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Camphor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Camphor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
