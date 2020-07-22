Rent Calculator
Harris County, TX
3710 Primrose Trace Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:31 PM
3710 Primrose Trace Lane
3710 Primrose Trace Lane
No Longer Available
Location
3710 Primrose Trace Lane, Harris County, TX 77389
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great one story rental! 4 bedroom/2 bath; lovely dining room and tiled kitchen. Nice and cozy family room with gas fireplace. Will be available for rental in JUNE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have any available units?
3710 Primrose Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Harris County, TX
What amenities does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have?
Some of 3710 Primrose Trace Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
Is 3710 Primrose Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Primrose Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Primrose Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harris County
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Primrose Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Primrose Trace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
