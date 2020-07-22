WOW !!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NESTLED IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION !!! HUGE CLOSETS !!! NEW INTERIOR PAINT ANDNEW CARPET !!! CENTRAL AC/HEAT *** BREAKFAST BAR *** CATHEDRAL CEILING *** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have any available units?
3710 Pintan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3710 Pintan Lane have?
Some of 3710 Pintan Lane's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Pintan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Pintan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.