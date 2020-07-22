All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3710 Pintan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3710 Pintan Lane
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:28 PM

3710 Pintan Lane

3710 Pintan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3710 Pintan Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW !!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NESTLED IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION !!! HUGE CLOSETS !!! NEW INTERIOR PAINT ANDNEW CARPET !!! CENTRAL AC/HEAT *** BREAKFAST BAR *** CATHEDRAL CEILING *** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Pintan Lane have any available units?
3710 Pintan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3710 Pintan Lane have?
Some of 3710 Pintan Lane's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Pintan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Pintan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Pintan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Pintan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Pintan Lane offers parking.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Pintan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have a pool?
No, 3710 Pintan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have accessible units?
No, 3710 Pintan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Pintan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Pintan Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3710 Pintan Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine