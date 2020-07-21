Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful four bedroom home. Kitchen offers designer Cabinets, Granite Counter tops & great Appliances, Ceiling Fans; 2'' Faux Wood Blinds; Mstr Bath w/Luxurious Tub & Sep. Shower
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have any available units?
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have?
Some of 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Sumner Lodge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr offer parking?
No, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have a pool?
No, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3635 Sumner Lodge Dr has units with air conditioning.
