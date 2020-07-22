All apartments in Harris County
3610 Bluebird Park Lane

3610 Bluebird Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Bluebird Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have any available units?
3610 Bluebird Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have?
Some of 3610 Bluebird Park Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Bluebird Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Bluebird Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Bluebird Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Bluebird Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
