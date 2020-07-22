All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:28 AM

3602 Bluebird Park Lane

3602 Bluebird Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Bluebird Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have any available units?
3602 Bluebird Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3602 Bluebird Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Bluebird Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Bluebird Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Bluebird Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
