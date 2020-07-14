All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:19 AM

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East · No Longer Available
Location

3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East, Harris County, TX 77047

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77047 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 12/27/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. • Experience the Worthing Difference! NOW OPEN! • Complimentary ''grab-n-go'' breakfast & coffee bar • Valet trash, recycling, dry cleaning & housekeeping • Social lounge, conference room, free WiFi • Sports club fitness center & aerobic room with classes • Resort pool w/swim up bar, entertainment grilling area • 10' tray ceilings, double-crown molding, designer colors • Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and island • Mosaic backsplash, 42'' cabinets & stainless appliances • Sunrooms with Juliet balconies, washer & dryer included • Stand-up showers, garden tubs, double vanity sinks [ Published 19-Feb-20 / ID 3339024 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have any available units?
3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have?
Some of 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East currently offering any rent specials?
3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East is pet friendly.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East offer parking?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not offer parking.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have a pool?
Yes, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East has a pool.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have accessible units?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East does not have units with air conditioning.
