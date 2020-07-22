All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3422 Bluebird Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3422 Bluebird Park Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

3422 Bluebird Park Lane

3422 Bluebird Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3422 Bluebird Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have any available units?
3422 Bluebird Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have?
Some of 3422 Bluebird Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 Bluebird Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Bluebird Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Bluebird Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Bluebird Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Bluebird Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine