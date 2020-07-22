Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3410 Candleoak
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3410 Candleoak
3410 Candleoak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3410 Candleoak Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and stocked. Just bring your personal belongings!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Candleoak have any available units?
3410 Candleoak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 3410 Candleoak currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Candleoak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Candleoak pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Candleoak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 3410 Candleoak offer parking?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Candleoak have a pool?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Candleoak have accessible units?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have units with air conditioning.
