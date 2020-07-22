All apartments in Harris County
How many bedrooms do you need?
3410 Candleoak
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3410 Candleoak

3410 Candleoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Candleoak Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and stocked. Just bring your personal belongings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Candleoak have any available units?
3410 Candleoak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3410 Candleoak currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Candleoak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Candleoak pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Candleoak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3410 Candleoak offer parking?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Candleoak have a pool?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Candleoak have accessible units?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Candleoak have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Candleoak does not have units with air conditioning.
